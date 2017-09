Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A well-loved sweet treat have announced a big change to their product.

McVitie’s has announced that the pack size of their famed Jaffa Cakes products will be reduced.

The company said: “Where we’ve reduced cake count, the recommended retail price has also been reduced.”

In the announcement, McVitie’s stressed that there would be no change in the size, shape or weight of the individual cakes.