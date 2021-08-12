Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
In Pictures: News Today

By Louis Delbarre
12/08/2021, 3:57 pm
This photo provided by the Japan Coast Guard shows a vessel that has broken apart and leaked oil off Hachinohe, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Panamanian-registered cargo ship, Crimson Polaris, ran aground in the northern Japanese port and later broke in two parts and was spilling oil into the sea, Japanese Coast Guard said Thursday. (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

 

Zambian President Edgar Lungu, center, talks to the press after casting his vote at a polling station in Lusaka, Zambia. Zambia is standing as one of Africas most stable democracies is been tested as the country votes amid violence, intimidation and fears of rigging.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

 

A view of a fire near Mandas, in the south of Sardinia, Italy. As wildfires continue plaguing the region. Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria and also central Italy, as temperatures reached a record hight in Floridia, Sicily, were badly hit by wildfires. Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. (Italian Firefighters via AP)

 

A man walks on a makeshift bamboo bridge between inundated houses following the flooding of River Ganges, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India. Heavy rains have lashed this northern state, with flooding disrupting the lives of more than 500,000 people. (AP Photo/ Amar Deep Sharma)

 

A youth dives into the sea at a beach in Barcelona, Spain. In Spain, the national weather service warned temperatures could hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas in coming days. Parts of northeastern Spain, in the Catalonia region, were forecast to reach 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

 

A flock of sheep crosses alpine terrain, under the “Falknis” peak (2562 meters above sea level), in Flaesch, Switzerland. During the so-called “Schafuebergang”, 1400 sheep wander from one meadow to the other, crossing on a steep, narrow alpine trail. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

 

Shooting party (from left) Mark Ewart, Peter O’ Driscoll and Pam Butler at Byrecleugh Farm, part of the Roxburghe Estates near Duns in the Scottish Borders, as the Glorious 12th, the official start of the grouse shooting season, gets underway. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

 

A MCC member arrives for day one of the cinch Second Test match at Lord’s, London. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.