In Pictures: News Today

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Anti-government protester has his eyes rinsed with water after tear gas was used during protest in Bangkok, Thailand. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for what they say is his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorothea Georgestone, the aunt of David Gomoh, outside the Old Bailey, London, after four gang members have been found guilty of the brutal killing of the innocent young NHS worker.

A helicopter participates in a wildfire extinguishing operation, in Koycegiz, Mugla, Turkey. Wildfires in Turkey, described as Turkey's worst in living memory, started on July 28 amid a ferocious heatwave and raged on for days across more than half of Turkey's provinces. At least eight people and countless animals have been killed and villages and resorts had to be evacuated, with some people fleeing to beaches to be rescued by sea.

This photograph provided by India's Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. A landslide struck several vehicles traveling on a highway in the hills of northern India on Wednesday, trapping as many as 50 people, officials said.

Pope Francis greets the faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. The rocket carries a Cygnus space vessel that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

Taliban fighter is seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.

People wait for their turn to receive Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Iran Mall shopping center in Tehran, Iran. Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic their country's worst yet and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots.