Iceland recalls no cheese products because they may contain milk

Supermarket giant Iceland has recalled all of their no cheese products because they may contain milk.

The store has made this decision due to fears customers allergic to milk or milk constituents will have a reaction to the product.

They are a possible health risk for those with allergies or an intolerance to the ingredient which has not been mentioned on the labels.

The recall is immediate.

The products affected are:

NO CHEESE 2 Cheese and Onion Pasties

NO CHEESE Houmous Style Sauce Pizza

NO CHEESE Mediterranean Garden Pizza

NO CHEESE Italian Garden Pizza

NO CHEESE Houmous Pizza

NO CHEESE Macaroni Cheese

Anyone who has purchased these products should return them to their nearest store for a full refund.