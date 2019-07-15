Iceland issues recall notice over fears chicken dippers may contain ‘hard plastic’

A supermarket chain has issued a recall notice for packs of crispy chicken dippers.

Iceland issued the recall over fears the product could contain pieces of hard plastic.

The affected product is the 60 pack of crispy chicken dippers with date codes before January 9 2021.

The notice asks anyone who may have purchased the product, to not eat them and instead return them to your nearest store for a full refund.

Any products with a data code after January 9 2021 are not included in the recall.

Update – Iceland recalls 60 Crispy Chicken Dippers as they may contain pieces of hard plastic: https://t.co/kz8a7mzqAI #forsafefood pic.twitter.com/xvU9bEN7Kj — FoodStandardsScot (@FSScot) July 15, 2019

An advice note issued by the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

The supermarket chain, famous for its frozen goods, has six stores in the north-east. Three in Aberdeen, one in Inverurie, one in Peterhead and another in Fraserburgh.