Hays Travel to buy 555 Thomas Cook stores

Independent travel agent Hays Travel has said it will buy 555 stores from Thomas Cook after the holiday company collapsed late last month.

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and has offered employment to more of the airline’s personnel.

All passengers who were stuck abroad have been returned to the UK.

Thomas Cook had two stores in Aberdeen – one in the Bon Accord Centre and the other in Sainsburys, Berryden.

The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, the UK’s largest independent travel group.

“This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company’s assets,” said David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook.

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them.”