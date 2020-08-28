Greggs frozen steak bakes recalled over fears they may contain plastic

Greggs has recalled packs of its iconic steak bakes over fears they may contain plastic.

The alert issued by the Foods Standards Agency (FSA) covers the frozen product sold exclusively in Iceland. Products sold at Greggs stores are not affected.

According to the popular baker there are fears they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The specific products which have been recalled are the Greggs Steak Bakes (2 pack) with best before dates of 20, 22 and 23 December 2020.

Anyone who has purchased this product is asked to return it to Iceland for a full refund.

A product recall notice issued by the FSA said: “Greggs is recalling the above product. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.