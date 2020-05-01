Green Giant recalling sweetcorn cans over packaging fault

The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall of Green Giant Original Sweetcorn after a packaging fault was discovered.

General Mills issued the recall notice after a manufacturing issue caused faulty seams on a few batches of products.

The packaging fault may cause the food to be unsafe to eat.

Only 198g cans of Green Giant Original Sweetcorn are affected.

Batches include: 293 1S1, 294 1S1, 295 1S1. They are dated for July 2023.

Consumers affected by the recall should contact the General Mills careline on 0800 897 777 for a refund.