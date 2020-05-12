Furlough scheme to be extended until October

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Commons the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, where the Government pays the salaries of furloughed workers, will continue until the end of October.

Responding to an urgent question from Labour’s shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds, he said: “I can announce today that the Job Retention Scheme will be extended for four months until the end of October.

“By that point, we will have provided eight months of support to British people and businesses.”

1/ The job retention scheme will be extended, for four months, until the end of October. By that point, we will have provided eight months of support to British people and businesses. Until the end of July, there will be no changes to the scheme whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/gQznY4c2Ir — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 12, 2020

As he made his statement to MPs in the Commons, the Chancellor’s Twitter account posted: “1/ The job retention scheme will be extended, for four months, until the end of October.

“By that point, we will have provided eight months of support to British people and businesses. Until the end of July, there will be no changes to the scheme whatsoever.

“2/ From August to October the scheme will continue, for all sectors and regions of the UK, but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.

“Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

“3/ We will ask employers to start sharing, with the government, the costs of paying people’s salaries.

“4/ Further detail will follow by the end of May but I want to assure people one thing won’t change:

“Workers will, through the combined efforts of government and employers, continue to receive the same level of support as they do now, at 80% of their salary, up to £2,500.”

Mr Sunak continued: “Until the end of July there will be no changes whatsoever.

“Then from August to October, the scheme will continue for all sectors and regions of the UK but with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work.

“Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

“And we we will ask employers to start sharing with the Government the cost of paying people’s salaries.

“Full details will follow by the end of May.”

BREAKING: The govt has listened to unions and extended the job retention scheme till autumn. Govt will still cover 80% of wages and has changed the rules to support short-time working, which is key to a gradual, safe return to work. A big relief to millions of working families. — TradesUnionCongress (@The_TUC) May 12, 2020

The Trades Union Congress tweeted: “The govt has listened to unions and extended the job retention scheme till autumn.

“Govt will still cover 80% of wages and has changed the rules to support short-time working, which is key to a gradual, safe return to work.

“A big relief to millions of working families.”

More to follow