More than 70 different houmous products sold at Britain’s biggest supermarkets have been recalled over fears they may contain salmonella.

It comes after Zorba Delicacies Limited, who produces the product for leading supermarkets and brands including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrison’s and Lidl across the country, issued an urged food recall.

The Food Standard’s Agency is urging any customers who have bought these products to not eat them, and return them for a full refund.

Earlier this week a smaller scale recall was issued, however tonight more than 50 additional products have been added to the list, including popular snack packs.

Salmonella is known to cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The bug was detected during routine testing of houmous products.

The full list of all the affected products, including pack size and use by dates can be found in the table below.

What is a food recall

According to the FSA “if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”