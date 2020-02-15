Former Love Island host Caroline Flack dies aged 40

TV host Caroline Flack has died, her family said in a statement.

The former Love Island host, who was 40, was found dead in her East London flat today.

The statement said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was among the people paying tribute to Flack following news of her death.

He tweeted: “Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad”.

Eamonn Holmes tweeted: “Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?”

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.