Facebook Down: Social media firm reports major outage

Facebook users across the UK reported a outage on the social media network this morning.

The cause of the issue is not yet know, but it affected multiple services offered by the social network giant.

The fault appears to have developed at around 10.30am, with staff reporting it had been resolved at around 11.15am.

A statement on their developer site at the time of the incident said: “We are experiencing connection errors for some services. We are currently investigating.”

This was updated at 11.16am to confirm the issue had been resolved.