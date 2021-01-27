Exclusive: The cost to the taxpayer of Downing Street’s devolution review

A Downing Street review of how devolution is working has cost taxpayers more than £13,000, we can reveal.

The review, which was set up by Theresa May in July 2019, was tasked with investigating how the Union could be strengthened after MPs concluded relations had “broken down” between the UK and Scottish governments.

Spearheaded by Tory peer Andrew Dunlop, the review reported to Number 10 in Christmas 2019 with 40 recommendations.