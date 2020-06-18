Entertainer Dame Vera Lynn dies at the age of 103

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died at 103, the singer’s family have said.
A statement said: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.
“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”
More to follow
