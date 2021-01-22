Douglas Ross: Fishermen and processors being let down by government bureaucracy

It is disappointing that, three weeks into the new year, Scottish fishing businesses are still struggling to export their products to the EU.

Having spoken to owners and representatives of those businesses, I hear their anger and understand their concerns.

Lorries with premium produce are being held for hours at Larkhall for certification checks and orders are being lost on the continent because British suppliers are now considered unreliable, with produce reaching customers days late or not at all.

Frankly, this situation is not good enough. Our catchers and processors are being let down by government bureaucracy both at home and abroad. Even worse has been the attempts to shift blame on to the affected businesses themselves.

The £23 million compensation from the UK Government is a welcome start and needs to be paid out quickly but it will only be a sticking plaster unless we can find solutions to the delays themselves.

Businesses cannot wait six months for their counterparts in the EU to experience the same difficulties and put pressure on their governments. We need to see action now, so that this is just a temporary issue and not the new normal for exporting.

I truly believe that the deal negotiated with the EU can deliver a bright future for our coastal communities, where we can rebuild our fisheries industries from over 40 years of Common Fisheries Policy membership.

However, that can only happen if the system that underpins the deal can be made to work, if we can make exporting fresh produce as efficient as possible. That should be a priority for both our governments now.

Douglas Ross is MP for Moray and leader of the Scottish Conservatives.