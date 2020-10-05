Journalism is making a difference during the Covid-19 crisis

This year has been one of the most disruptive and uncertain in living memory.

The coronavirus has swept the globe leaving a trail of misery and hardship in its wake.

Governments have been grappling with a relentless succession of difficult and complex decisions in order to secure the best – or least worst – outcome for their citizens.

In the news media industry, part of our job has been to help our readers make sense of these unprecedented events.

We have reported on every twist and turn of the local and national lockdowns and kept you up to date with vital public health information.

We have held power to account and robustly challenged the decision-makers on your behalf.

Sometimes, our role has been to seek clarity amid confusion from the authorities, and toxic misinformation about coronavirus spread by bad actors on social media.

It’s a role we take very seriously, and our journalists are better equipped than anyone else to do the job.

And we know that our journalism is making a difference, as audiences for trusted news and information have soared during the crisis.

Independent research shows that the public place great value on news and information from sources they can trust during the pandemic.

Providing the public with trusted and accurate information is at the heart of what we do.

But our role goes much further than that.

At the start of the pandemic, the industry came together to tell readers we are #therewithyou, with nearly every daily regional title in the country running the same front page on the same day.

And we haven’t looked back since.

We have run campaigns to raise funds for frontline workers and awareness of the challenging work they do each day to keep us all safe.