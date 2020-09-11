Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has handed out its top prize for only the sixth time in its history – to a history and politics teacher from Telford.

Donald Fear became the first person to scoop £1 million on the show since Ingram Wilcox in 2006, by correctly answering a question on pirates.

🙌👏 DONALD FEAR… YOU HAVE JUST WON A MILLION POUNDS! 👏🙌 #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/YNiesI1jCm — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

At the start of the episode, Donald Fear vowed to “go one further” than his brother who won £500,000.

Host Jeremy Clarkson congratulated the first contestant to win the show since he took over duties from Chris Tarrant, saying: “This is a truly remarkable performance – you’ve beaten your brother!”

Fear ended the game with three of his lifelines remaining, having used his 50/50 on a question about religious holidays.

The Ask the Audience lifeline was not available to him, as the latest series has been filmed without a crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

Donald Fear’s million-pound question was: “In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?”

The correct answer was Blackbeard.

The first #Millionaire on the show since Ingram Wilcox won in 2006! 14 years in the making! #Congratulations Donald Fear!! Truly amazing performance! 😮😁🙌👏👏👏#WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/Xl40Wb2kee — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) September 11, 2020

Clarkson has admitted he did not know the answer to the question, despite studying the topic months earlier for an episode of his Amazon Prime Video show, The Grand Tour.

“I did not,” he said.

“Even though I had read up extensively on that subject matter only five months earlier for something that we were doing for The Grand Tour.

“We did a 90-minute programme on that exact subject a few months earlier. I’d read countless books on it.

“It has gone in one ear and out the other for me. But it’s gone in their ear and stayed there.”

Retired doctor Andrew Townsley from Glasgow came close to becoming the show’s first Scottish winner in May.

However, when the final question turned out to be on motorsport, he decided to play it safe and left with £500,000.

Donald Fear’s fifteen questions to £1 million

These are the questions Donald Fear answered correctly to win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s top prize. How would you have done? The answers can be found at the bottom of the page.

In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?

A Humanity

B Health

C Honour

D Household

Which Disney character was known for losing a glass slipper at a ball?

A Pocahontas

B Sleeping Beauty

C Cinderella

D Elsa

What name is given to the revolving belt machinery at an airport?

A Hangar

B Terminal

C Concourse

D Carousel

Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?

A Phillips

B Flymo

C Chubb

D Ronseal

The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?

A Republicanism

B Communism

C Conservatism

D Liberalism

Which toys have been marketed with the phrase robots in disguise?

A Bratz Dolls

B Sylvanian families

C Hatchimals

D Transformers

What does the word ‘loquacious’ mean?

A Angry

B Chatty

C Beautiful

D Shy

Ostetrics is the branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?

A Childbirth

B Broken bones

C Heart Conditions

D Old age

In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the Fourth Doctor as portrayed by Tom Baker?

A Bow tie, braces and tweed jacket

B Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf

C Pinstripe suit and trainers

D Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt

Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?

A Ramadan

B Diwali

C Lent

D Hanukkah

At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?

A Bahamas

B US Virgin islands

C Turks and Caicos Islands

D Bermuda

Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?

A Empire State Building

B Royal Albert

C Eiffel Tower

D ‘Big Ben’ Clock Tower

Which of these cetaceans is classified as a ‘toothed whale’?

A Gray whale

B Minke whale

C Sperm whale

D Humpback whale

Who is the only British politician to have held all four ‘Great Offices of State’ at some point during their career?

A David Lloyd George

B Harold Wilson

C James Callaghan

D John Major

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

A Calico Jack

B Blackbeard

C Bartholomew Roberts

D Captain Kidd

ANSWERS: B, C, D, C, B, D, B, A, B, B, A, D, C, C, B

Questions and answers: Stellify Media/ITV