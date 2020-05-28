Show Links
Declaring UBI: the pressures pushing ajar the door to greater financial independence for all

by Paul Malik
28/05/2020, 1:07 pm Updated: 28/05/2020, 1:16 pm
Could a Universal Basic Income be our generation's version of the setting up of the NHS?
As the country lumbers on with the restrictions of lockdown, brought about by the first global pandemic in more than a century, the nation seems to have navel gazed into its past as it searches for a chink of light at the end of the tunnel.

Blitz spirit, Keep Calm, Stay Home, Stay Safe evoke a rose-tinted view of our last great national crisis – notably one a good whack of the population didn’t experience – the Second World War.

