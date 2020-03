The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an inquiry after a crane collapsed on a second Valaris oil rig within a month of each other.

An image was posted on the Rig Worker’s Rant Facebook page showing the incident on the Valaris JU-101 rig, which still shows the vessel’s old name of Ensco 101.

The jack-up rig is currently stationed in Hartlepool.

Operator Valaris has not responded to a request for comment and it is unclear whether anyone has been injured.