Cow & Gate issues baby food recall over fears jars may have been tampered with

Parents have been told not to feed their babies a range of popular Cow & Gate products over fears the jars may have been tampered with.
Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 different types of food in the 7+ month range.
The are fears the 200g jars may have been tampered with.
Parents have been asked not to feed their children any of the products, instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.
The affected products are only sold in Tesco stores in the UK, no other Cow & Gate or Tesco branded baby products are affected.
The full list of recalled products are;
- Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months
- Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months
All batches and all dates of the 200g jars are affected.
Cow & Gate and Tesco apologise to parents and carers for any inconvenience caused by the recall.