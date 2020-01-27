Cow & Gate issues baby food recall over fears jars may have been tampered with

Parents have been told not to feed their babies a range of popular Cow & Gate products over fears the jars may have been tampered with.

Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 different types of food in the 7+ month range.

The are fears the 200g jars may have been tampered with.

Parents have been asked not to feed their children any of the products, instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.

The affected products are only sold in Tesco stores in the UK, no other Cow & Gate or Tesco branded baby products are affected.

The full list of recalled products are;

Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months

Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months

Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months

Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months

Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months

Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months

Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months

Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months

Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months

Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months

Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months

Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months

Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months

Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months

All batches and all dates of the 200g jars are affected.

Cow & Gate and Tesco apologise to parents and carers for any inconvenience caused by the recall.