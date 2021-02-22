Covid: Boris Johnson aims to reopen Britain by June

Boris Johnson has outlined a “cautious” four-point plan to lift Britain’s coronavirus lockdown by summer.

The plan could see the bulk of Covid restrictions, which have been a feature of everyday life for almost a year, abolished in England by June 21.

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will follow a “broadly similar” route out of lockdown, meaning the majority of restrictions could also be lifted for Scots by summer.

Downing Street has emphasised that the plan will be led by data and could be subject to change, but March 8, March 29, April 12, May 17, and June 21 have provisionally been pencilled in for the easing of restrictions down south.

On March 8 students will return to schools and colleges, people will be permitted to meet with one other person for recreation outdoors and care homes will begin accepting one named visitor.

Four tests

From March 29 outdoor gatherings in private gardens or public spaces of up to six people from two households will be allowed, along with outdoor sport.

Significantly, the stay-at-home order will end and messaging will shift to “stay local”.

Non-essential retail, hairdressers, libraries, theme parks and zoos will get the go-ahead from April 12.

Outside dining and drinking will also be permitted, with current social contact rules applied.

From May 17 Number 10 hope to lift most social contact rules – allowing indoor mixing at home or in pubs and restaurants.

By June 21 the hope is that all restrictions will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open and large performances to go ahead.

All dates are subject to the prime minister’s “four tests”; the first is that the vaccine deployment programme continues successfully, the second is that evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths in those vaccinated, the third is that infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS and the fourth is that the risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants.

‘Broad similarities’ in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said the data for the nations is different but the principles of easing restrictions will be the same.

She is due to set out plans for a gradual lifting of the current lockdown at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Our plans out of lockdown will not be identical, they are already not identical because we’ve got some kids back in school today, which is not the case in England until into March, so we will not be identical but I think there will be broad similarities.”