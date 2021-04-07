Covid-19 vaccine: Medicine regulators to meet as concerns grow over blood clots

European and UK medicine watchdogs will meet this afternoon to investigate potential links between the AstraZeneca jab and blood clots in younger people.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are expected to give updates after 3pm.

The meetings come after a number of European countries restricted use of the vaccine in younger people after reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a specific type of clot that prevents blood from draining from the brain.

A trial of the vaccine on children in the UK has been paused pending the outcome of the investigation.

What do we know so far?

Regulators are carrying out a review into reports that a very small number of recently-immunised people suffered an extremely rare form of blood clot (CSVT).

In the UK, 30 people have developed the clots – and seven have died as a result – out of 18 million people who have received the vaccine.

On Tuesday, a trial of the vaccine on children, which started in February, was paused.

Prof Andrew Pollard from the University of Oxford told the BBC there were no safety concerns with the trial itself, but its scientists were waiting for further information.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said he was “not worried one little bit” about headlines around the vaccine.

Speaking in a personal capacity, he told LBC radio: “I’ll take (it) myself, I’m 53, my risk of death from Covid is about one in 13,000, for me it’s a no-brainer, I need to have the vaccine.

“This vaccine is safe. What do I mean by safe? You can look right, look left, look right again, cross a road, it’s safe to cross because you don’t see any cars (but) you can trip, you can stumble.

“Nothing is risk-free, but is the vaccine safe? I would say yes.”

What is the official of the EU and UK position?

Currently, the official position of both the UK regulator and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is that the vaccine is safe and there is no evidence that the vaccine causes clots.

As a precaution, regulators will continue to monitor the situation and say symptoms such as unusual bruising or a persistent headache after vaccination should prompt a medical check.

Boris Johnson is expected to address the matter at a press event later today.