Coronavirus: UK Subway stores to shut in Covid-19 crackdown

Subway stores across the UK are to close under the direction of franchise owners from later today.

The American sandwich maker has granted all franchise owners the power to close their UK and Ireland stores from 5pm today after increasing worries over the spread of coronavirus.

The brand released a statement on social media, stating: “We want to do everything in our power to protect out loyal guests dedicated franchise owners and amazing sandwich artists.

“So for that reason we have authorised all of our franchise owners to close their stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 5pm today.

“We believe this is the best thing to help support social distancing and keep everyone as healthy as possible for as long as possible.”

It continued: “However, many of our franchise owners are continuing to support the nation’s frontline workers in their amazing efforts, by donating food responsibly over the next few days.”

Subway have a number of stores across the north-east including Union Street and Union Square.

