Coronavirus: Primark to close all UK stores

Major high street retailer Primark will close all 189 of its UK stores, affecting some 37,000 people.

Primark has one store on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

“Our main priority is the health and wellbeing of our employees,” a spokesman said.

“Primark has committed to supporting all employees who are directly affected by store closures, with full pay for their contracted hours for 14 days, after which the situation will be reviewed.

“Primark will continue to closely monitor the situation, following WHO advice as well as local and national government guidance.”