Coronavirus: People urged to think of NHS workers and not panic buy

Environment Secretary George Eustice has urged people to “be responsible when you shop” and urged them to think of NHS workers as he outlined measures to bolster the food supply chain amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking during the daily Downing Street briefing on Saturday afternoon, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people not to panic-buy.

He said: “We recognise that this is a challenging time and there are many things the Government is asking the nation to do differently as we work together to fight this pandemic.

“Be responsible when you shop and think of others.

“Buying more than you need means others may be left without.”

Speaking at a Downing St press briefing, British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson stressed that supplies were holding up, adding: “There is plenty of food in the supply chain.”

Mr Eustice said: “We all have a role to play in ensuring we all come through this together.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those staff working in our supermarkets and food businesses up and down the country today who are doing so much to deliver such a crucial service.”

NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said panic buyers are depriving NHS staff of the supplies they need, adding: “Frankly we should all be ashamed.”

Ms Dickinson said: “There is plenty of food in the supply chain.

“The issue is around people and lorries, so getting that food right into the front line onto our shelves, which is why we’ve seen some shortages.”

Ms Dickinson added: “There is a billion pounds more food in people’s houses than there was three weeks ago, so we should make sure we eat some of it.”

Asked about possible Government intervention restricting food purchases, Mr Eustice said: “The reality is that most of the supermarkets are already, of their own accord, putting limits on certain items so I don’t think it is necessary or appropriate for the Government to dictate this.”

He said people need to “calm down” and “only buy what they need”.

Stephen Powis, national medical director at NHS England, said people should be “ashamed” of themselves for panic-buying, and urged people to think of struggling NHS staff.

“I would like to make a plea on behalf of all my colleagues in the NHS, nurses, doctors, paramedics and many, many others who are working incredibly hard at the moment to manage this outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s incredibly important that they too have access to food, to those essential supplies that they need.”

Mr Powis made reference to a video posted on social media of a critical care nurse named Dawn, who was reduced to tears after being unable to find any fruit or vegetables in the supermarket.

“Frankly we should all be ashamed that that has to happen – it’s unacceptable. These are the very people that we all need to look after perhaps us or our loved ones in the weeks to come.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.