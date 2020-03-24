Coronavirus: JD Sports closes stores

JD Sports has shut down “essentially all” of its stores across the UK, US and Europe following the spread of coronavirus.

The company said it is experiencing a “major disruption” to business operations but warned current uncertainty means it is too early to provide financial guidance for the year.

It said that its websites continue to accept and fulfil orders, with a “resilient performance” in most territories, but only represented a “comparatively small mitigation” to the impact of profits.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: “Along with everyone else, the group is experiencing major disruption to our business operations as we seek to protect our colleagues and customers from the effects of Covid-19.

“Their safety remains our number one priority and we continue to take all appropriate action in line with government advice in our various territories.

“JD continues to offer a market-leading, multichannel proposition in sports fashion retail and we are confident that we will emerge from the current challenges in a strong position to resume our previous positive momentum.”