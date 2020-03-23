Coronavirus: HMV and Kurt Geiger shut amid delay phase of outbreak

Retailers Kurt Geiger and HMV have closed all UK stores in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The retailers announced the closures on social media over the weekend with HMV adding that “with a heavy heart” it is closing.

Both of the retailers Aberdeen branches are now shut for the foreseeable future.

In a statement the media brand said: “Thank you for all your continued loyalty and support during these uncertain times. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this unprecedented situation.

“We have kept our shops open as long as possible because we know how much entertainment can support people during difficult times.”

Fashion retailer Kurt Geiger released a similar statement, also announcing the start of a new scheme, Small Acts of Kindness.

The brand will be supporting their teams of staff by supporting those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Their Facebook statement said: “The safety of our customers and employees is of course our absolite priority, but we also want to allow our teams the time and flexibility, not only to look after themselves and their families but to support their local communities too.

“It’s clear that community life and extra acts of kindness will help build invaluable support in these unprecedented dark times, particularly for the vulnerable and isolated.”

Both retailers will still be available online.

