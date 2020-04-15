Coronavirus: Downing Street rejects calls to publish lockdown exit timetable

Downing Street has resisted calls to publish a timetable for ending the coronavirus lockdown, saying the move would be a “mistake”.

Number 10 officials said the key focus needed to remain getting beyond the peak of virus hospital admissions before any conversation on lifting social distancing restrictions could take place.

The comments came after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for more transparency over lockdown measures.

“We’ve got to have the trust of the public,” Sir Keir said, adding that it was “inevitable that the lockdown will have to continue”.

“For that trust there needs to be transparency and openness – they need to know what the thinking is on when lockdown will end.”

The prime minister’s spokesman rejected the calls this afternoon however, saying: “It would be a mistake to be talking about it at this particular point in time.”

He added: “The key thing is to get to the point where we are confident we have reached the peak and are beyond it.

“At that point, I think it’s possible to have a serious discussion about all the things we need to do step by step to move to the next phase of managing this.”

Addressing reports that Donald Trump has halted funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) because it has “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, Number 10 said the UK would continue its funding.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “The UK has no plans to stop funding the World Health Organisation, which is leading the global health response to coronavirus which is a global challenge. It’s essential that countries work together to tackle this shared threat.”

Asked whether the UK would up its funding to offset the cash pulled by the US, he added: “How we contribute to the WHO is based on our assessment of the organisation’s needs and we continue to keep this under review.”

Downing Street also again rejected reports that NHS England was being prioritised over other parts of the UK for lifesaving kit.

This came after reports of care homes in Scotland being unable to buy protective equipment from suppliers.

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “Chief medical officers and medical directors and nursing directors representing the different parts of the United Kingdom are working together very closely.

“We’re very co-ordinated in making sure that each country gets what it needs, Scotland has received 11 million pieces of PPE from central UK stocks, with more on its way.”

