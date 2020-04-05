Coronavirus: Children being urged to share smiles with care home residents

Children are being urged to draw pictures and write letters to care home residents to help them feel connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotmid Co-operative came up with the Sharing Smiles project after many care homes and support facilities around the country went into lockdown, leaving residents unable to spend time with family and friends.

The letters and drawings will be shared with care providers to be distributed among residents to help them feel connected to the community.

Scotmid said it has been overwhelmed by the response since it launched the initiative via its social media channels.

Drawings and letters can be emailed to lynneogg@scotmid.co.uk

