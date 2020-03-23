Coronavirus: Britain in Bloom cancelled

Britain in Bloom will not go ahead this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) confirmed that they were cancelled the event due to the social distancing measures introduced.

They said: “This is a worldwide and unprecedented challenging time for so many people and of course the health and safety of communities, volunteers and judges remains our number one priority.

“With the Government advising everyone to follow social distancing measures, it is sadly not currently possible for finalists to carry out their usual community gardening activities.

“Communities put huge year-round effort into Britain in Bloom to the benefit of both people and the environment and we know our 70 finalists will be very disappointed. The decision has not been taken lightly and we hope that many groups will want to participate again in 2021.

“We thank those involved for all the hard work they’ve put in so far to make the UK a cleaner, greener and more beautiful place, and their amazing community spirit that will be very important to people in the difficult times ahead.”

Britain in Bloom groups with queries can contact the RHS at communities@rhs.org.uk

