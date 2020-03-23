Coronavirus: 2020 Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy cancelled

The 2020 edition of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy has been cancelled.

The hugely-popular event, which attracts thousands of people every year, was due to be held in the Aberdeenshire town on June 20 and 21.

Organisers said in a statement on their website it is “with much disappointment that we have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Scottish Traditional Boat Festival due to restrictions following the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak”.

The statement reads: “The decision is in line with the Scottish and UK Governments policy and guidance on large scale gatherings and mindful of the uncertainty which lies ahead in the coming months.

“Full refunds will be made for all tickets purchased. These will be made automatically, no need to contact us to arrange. Please allow 28 days for refunds.”

The festival is scheduled to return in 2021 on June 26 and 27. Tickets will be on sale soon.

