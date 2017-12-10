Celebrity publicist Max Clifford dies

Disgraced former celebrity publicist Max Clifford, 74, has died in hospital after collapsing at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice has said.

The 74-year-old was said to be “in a bad way” after collapsing twice at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, where he was serving an eight-year jail sentence for historic sex offences.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice confirmed Clifford died in hospital on December 10.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman,” the spokesman said.

“Our condolences are with Mr Clifford’s family at this difficult time.”