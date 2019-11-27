Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

TV chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59, his family have announced.

In a statement, the family of Gary Rhodes said: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said in a statement: “The team… are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

A number of chefs offered tributes to Rhodes, with Simon Hulstone tweeting: “Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant Chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well Chef.”

Daniel Clifford posted: “Rest in peace a true British classic Gary Rhodes you open the door for so many young English cooks.”

Gordon Ramsay tweeted: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx.”

TV chef James Martin posted: “Hugely influential in my life and the life of the British food scene. Gent and genius…RIP Gary, I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Ainsley Harriott tweeted: “So sad to hear the news about Gary Rhodes. A true culinary icon and a lovely man. Sending my love and thoughts to his wife Jennie and their boys. RIP, my friend. xx”

Chef Brian Turner, who worked with Rhodes early in his career, tweeted: “Such sad news of the passing away of one of England’s great chefs, Gary Rhodes.

“A man I was privileged to know from his very early days, watching his success & noting the number of young people he inspired in our wonderful industry. A true friend. RIP chef.”

Simon Rimmer posted on Instagram: “Tragic news that Gary Rhodes has died. Champion of British food and gave me some of the best advise I’ve ever had at the start of my career. Thoughts and love to Jennie and the boys.”

Tom Kerridge, formerly Rhodes’ sous chef, tweeted: “I’m deeply shocked and hugely saddened to hear the tragic news about Gary Rhodes.

“He is one of the greatest British chefs who almost single handedly put British food on the world stage. Taking simple ingredients, embracing classic dishes & making something world class.

“Many chefs have been through his kitchen, myself included. I consider it to be an honour to have stood alongside him at the pass. My thoughts go out to family and close friends for their huge loss.”

In a statement to the PA news agency, Ainsley Harriott credited Rhodes with making “cookery the new rock ‘n roll”.

He said: “Such sad news about Gary, who has left us far too soon.

“He was a real inspiration to a generation of chefs who learned their trade in professional kitchens and, like him, went on to share their passion and skill through television, books and live appearances.

“He was the first to make cookery the new rock ‘n roll and will always remain a true icon for all of us.

“Our thoughts are with Jennie and the boys. We’ll miss you, mate.”

A production company that was working with Rhodes on a new TV series said he was suddenly taken ill during a break in filming.

Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch TV said in a statement to the PA news agency: “It is with terrible sadness that we share the news that Gary Rhodes OBE, TV chef, author and restaurateur has died suddenly at the age of 59.

“Gary was in the middle of filming a wonderful new series with Rock Oyster Media for ITV from his base in Dubai.

“All at Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch are devastated by this tragic news. Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards.

“Production was obviously halted as soon as Gary was taken ill and members of the Rock Oyster Team remain in Dubai to support the family as best they can.”

Prue Leith told the PA news agency: “Gary was the first rock star of cooking, making it cool for boys to cook.

“Spiky haircut, tight trousers, full of energy. And a great chef.”

Chef Jason Atherton posted a picture of himself and Rhodes on Instagram, adding: “I simply cannot expresss how gutted I am.

“What a very sad day, I simply cannot believe that one of our greatest chefs left us too soon.

“Gary was one of the very first that paved the way as a true chef, genius not only in the kitchen but out of it. He showed us how you could not only be successful in the kitchen but also write amazing books do amazing Tv shows and was one of the true greats.

“We only cooked together just the other month celebrating our love of dubai together and had planned to do another at Rhodes in February.

“Love to Jennie and the family rest in peace chef and show them up there how great you are.”

Masterchef UK tweeted: “We are all very sad to hear the news of the passing of Gary Rhodes. The British culinary world has lost a true icon who has inspired so many. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”