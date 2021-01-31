Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, his daughter Hannah said in a statement.

In a statement posted on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Twitter page, his daughter said: “I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31 January) my father was admitted to hospital.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

The message was signed off “Hannah x”.

Last year the centenarian raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is among the many sending messages to Captain Moore and his family.

Mr Starmer tweeted: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon @captaintommoore. You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted that he was “praying” for Captain Sir Tom Moore.