Calls for public inquiry into ‘scary’ landslide prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Calls have come from local councillors for the Scottlish Parliament to launch a public inquiry into the A83 Rest and Be Thankful route.

A week on from the latest closure on the A83 “lifeline” stretch to Argyll, local councillors are calling for a public inquiry – urging once again for a permanent solution to the “scary” landslide threat.

Argyll councillors Donald Kelly and Douglas Philand are fronting the calls – with Mr Philand arguing that “the current cost of these mitigation measures is in the region of 90 million and rising”.

The men petitioned to the Scottish Parliament in 2012 for a permanent solution to the infamous road – which has been plagued by landslips and long-lasting road closures for years.

Their 2012 submission was signed by 10,000 people and supported by over 400 business from Argyll and Bute and beyond.

From this, an A83 task force was formed, who later put six options for a permanent solution to the Scottish Government – who dismissed the ideas and instead decided to implement mitigation measures.

Mr Philand said: “The current cost of these mitigation measures is in the region of £90 million and rising – hence our call for a public inquiry in to the management and cost of this fiasco this far.”

It has urged the councillors to submit a second public petition to the Scottish Parliament.

Government dismisses task force ideas

But Mr Kelly says at the last task force meeting members were told that it will be at least seven years before any permanent solution is put in place – warning of the constant payouts from public money, which are escalating year on year.

“My opinion is that if the money is required for the central belt that is where it will go. I think they are continuing to dig these borrow pits in the hope that eventually the disruption will ease and our permanent solution will be kicked into the long grass,” Mr Philand said.

It comes following a Holyrood debate in which Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said that £15 million spent on attempts to prevent further landslips had not failed.

He said 100,000 tonnes of debris was sitting above the road at risk of falling.

On that, Transport Minister Graeme Dey said the prospect of further landslides was “scary” – admitting that MSPs urged him to take faster action to build a diversion route.

Transport Scotland response

Transport Scotland says the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is one of their top priorities.

A spokesman said: “Local residents and road users can be assured that the situation is being treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves, with measures to maintain connectivity on a short, medium and long term basis all being pursued.

“Identifying the preferred route corridor for a resilient long term solution earlier this year, was a major step forward for this vital work and we are looking at alternative options within that online corridor.

“We appreciate the timescale to develop an alternative route as a long-term solution is frustrating for the local community, but we will look to bring forward the programme where we can.”

Local opinion

The councillor’s second petition has racked up over 700 signatures, which argues that the repeated closures on the A83 which link communities across Argyll to the central belt can be “devastating” for the local economy and for businesses.

Signatures from local people include: “Spending tens of thousands of pounds every couple of years on stop-gap solutions makes no sense.

“Bite the bullet and implement a permanent solution.”

Another said: “I stay in Lochgilphead and I’m fed up with this main road being closed because of bad weather.

“Also having to take the Dalmally road which is an extra hour on the journey but is closed for nearly two hours if there is an accident.”

A third said: “Why should the people of Argyll be second class citizens? To the government – you are also putting our lives and livelihoods at risk by delaying a permanent repair further.”