British doctor describes what having coronavirus was like for her

A British doctor who tested positive for coronavirus has described what it was like having the virus.

Dr Clare Gerada, who has worked in the NHS for 45 years and describes herself as a “relatively fit and well 60-year-old, believes she caught it during a visit to New York.

Last week she described the virus as the “worst case of flu” she had ever had, leaving her “very fatigued”.

The worst phase of the illness was around 48-72 hours, adding “it’s painful but it’s… i’ve done it and I’m not an extraordinarily fit person”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “I fairly knew that when I got a very high temperature, intense sore throat, headache and a dry cough, so exactly what you’re told is going to happen, happened.

“I really did know that it was coronavirus.”

She added: “It lasts about 48/72 hours in the real acute phase, then you’re left feeling as if you’ve had a combination of a fight with a heavyweight boxers and a climb up Mount Everest.”

In the video-link interview, she praised how amazing the human body is, saying “my body is 60-years-old yet it’s fought this virus, it’s created it’s own defence, it’s created anti-bodies, it’s helped and protected my kidneys, my lungs, my heart”.

Dr Gerada added: “I’m really getting much, much better.

“I still feel as if i’ve been through five rounds with Mike Tyson, but each day i’m getting better, each day i’m getting stronger and each day I can’t believe that I’ve had it.”