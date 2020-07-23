Brexit: Fisheries stand-off leaves chance of trade deal ‘unlikely’

Negotiators on both sides of the Channel have warned a Brexit trade deal “will not be reached” if the fisheries issue cannot be resolved.

UK chief negotiator David Frost said differences on access to waters remained “substantial” and said the lack of progress has led to no-deal preparations being relaunched.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier described the UK’s position on fisheries as “simply unacceptable” and said the prospect of a deal is now “unlikely”.

Since the outset of negotiations Brussels has demanded “status quo” access to UK waters, which would essentially mean a continuation of the common fisheries policy.

Mr Frost said: “It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the ‘early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement’ that was set as an aim at the high-level meeting on June 15.

“Considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries.

“We have always been clear that our principles in these areas are not simple negotiating positions but expressions of the reality that we will be a fully independent country at the end of the transition period.”

He added: “When the next round of negotiations begins there will be not much more than four months left until the end of the transition period.

“Although we will continue energetically to seek an agreement with the EU, we must face the possibility that one will not be reached, and we must therefore continue preparing for all possible scenarios for the end of the transition period at the end of this year.”

Mr Barnier said the EU and UK have until “October at the latest” to strike a deal or risk the imposition of quotas and tariffs.

The UK is effectively asking for near total exclusion of EU fishing vessels from UK waters. That is simply unacceptable.” Michel Barnier

He said: “If we do not reach an agreement on our future partnership there will be far more friction. For instance, on trading goods, in addition to new customs formalities there will be tariffs and quotas. This is the truth of Brexit and I will continue to tell the truth.

“If we want to avoid this additional friction we must come to an agreement in October at the latest so that our new treaty can enter into force on January 1 next year. This means that we only a few weeks left and that we should not waste it.”

On fisheries, he added: “The UK is effectively asking for near total exclusion of EU fishing vessels from UK waters. That is simply unacceptable.

“Common stocks need to be managed jointly according to international law and the principle of responsible and sustainable management of resources. Any agreement cannot lead to the destruction of the EU fishing industry.”

If the Brexit transition period ends without a deal being struck, the UK will likely have to trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms from next year.