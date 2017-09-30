Sunday, October 1st 2017 Show Links
London Tube Station evacuated following reports of man acting suspiciously

by Callum Main
30/09/2017, 10:58 pm Updated: 30/09/2017, 11:10 pm
A London Tube Station was evacuated tonight follow reports of a bang and a man acting suspiciously.

Members of the public were ordered to leave the area around Old Street station as a large number of police cars and ambulances arrived at the scene – although they have now been stood down.

A statement released by the Metropolitan Police service said: “Police were called at approximately 21:20hrs on Saturday, 30 September to reports of a man believed to be acting suspiciously on an underground train.

“Several people subsequently reported hearing a bang. No firearm or any other object was seen.

“Officers, including firearms officers and the British Transport Police, attended the Old Street area and the station was temporarily evacuated.”

The statement added that there were “no reported injuries” and that “at this stage nothing suspicious has been found and the incident has now been stood down.”

The British Transport Police tweeted: “A search of the station has taken place to ensure the area is safe. Station reopening.”

