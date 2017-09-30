London Tube Station evacuated following reports of man acting suspiciously

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A London Tube Station was evacuated tonight follow reports of a bang and a man acting suspiciously.

Members of the public were ordered to leave the area around Old Street station as a large number of police cars and ambulances arrived at the scene – although they have now been stood down.

Police vans surrounding old street station, including unmarked vans now. Armed officers everywhere pic.twitter.com/0rGdu2u1Zu — George Maier (@GeorgeMaier) September 30, 2017

Plenty of armed police officers outside Old Street Tube Station in #London. @metpoliceuk says they got a report of a man acting suspiciously pic.twitter.com/31aeWbT6VG — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) September 30, 2017

@BBCBreaking massive police presence at Old Street Station pic.twitter.com/R72HrTgjmr — nick (@thenickpalermo) September 30, 2017

A statement released by the Metropolitan Police service said: “Police were called at approximately 21:20hrs on Saturday, 30 September to reports of a man believed to be acting suspiciously on an underground train.

“Several people subsequently reported hearing a bang. No firearm or any other object was seen.

“Officers, including firearms officers and the British Transport Police, attended the Old Street area and the station was temporarily evacuated.”

Calming down now at Old Street station. Armed police leaving. pic.twitter.com/uFWnNn8yAO — RossiBike (@RossiTheBossi) September 30, 2017

The statement added that there were “no reported injuries” and that “at this stage nothing suspicious has been found and the incident has now been stood down.”

The British Transport Police tweeted: “A search of the station has taken place to ensure the area is safe. Station reopening.”