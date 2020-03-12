Branston in a pickle as recall issued over fears that products may contain plastic

A number of Branston Pickle products have been recalled after fears that they may contain plastic.

Mizkan Euro Ltd, are recalling ten products under the Branston range after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that the food is considered “unsafe” to eat.

Products affected by the recall include Branston Original Sweet Pickle, Branston Original Pickle, Branston Small Chunk, Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle and Branston Smooth Pickle. The best before dates on the products range from April 2021 until March 2022.

Consumers have been asked not to eat any of the products and to instead return them to the point of sale for a full refund.

See the full list of recalled products below:

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 280g

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 360g

Branston Original Sweet Pickle Pack size 520g

Branston Original Pickle Pack size 2.55kg

Branston Original Pickle Pack size 310g

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 2.55kg

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 520g

Branston Small Chunk Pack size 360g

Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle Pack size 355g

Branston Smooth Pickle Pack size 370g

The alert on the FSA website said: “The presence of pieces of plastic makes these products unsafe to eat.”