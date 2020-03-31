Boy, 13, dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, his family has said.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, south London, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for Covid-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time.

“The death has been referred to the Coroner and no further comment will be made.”