Boris Johnson to hold power, according to exit poll

Boris Johnson is on course to secure a Tory majority in the Commons, according to the exit poll.

The joint Sky/BBC/ITV poll gives the Tories 368 seats with Labour on 191, the SNP on 55 and LibDems 13.

The Tory majority is projected to be 86.

The exit poll suggests the biggest majority for a Conservative government since 1987.

Polling expert Michael Thrasher said Jeremy Corbyn will go down as “one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history”.

Mr Thrasher, from the School of Sociology, Politics & Law at the University of Plymouth, told Sky News “the Conservatives have been heading for a clear majority all day long”.

He said: “It really is a remarkable election victory for Boris Johnson, a majority of 86 seats.

“For Labour it really is an appalling election result and possibly its worst performance in any general election since the second world war.

“So Jeremy Corbyn, I’m afraid, will go down as one of the worst leaders in Labour’s history.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Government will move quickly to “get Brexit done” if it wins a majority.

She said: “Importantly, as we have outlined throughout this entire campaign, the focus has been on Brexit.

“You know, we’ve had gridlock in Parliament, we want to get Brexit done, we have heard the prime minister say this.

“Get it done before Christmas, introduce the legislation and get that moving in parliament.”

Ms Patel said the NHS, education, law and order, and a points-based immigration system were other priorities.

She added: “Absolutely moving the country out of that paralysis so we can invest in public services and get the country moving.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the exit poll was “extremely disappointing”, adding that Brexit had dominated the campaign.