Wednesday, September 4th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / UK

Boris Johnson to call for early election as MPs vote to take control of Commons agenda

by Callum Main
03/09/2019, 10:11 pm Updated: 03/09/2019, 10:20 pm
General view of the Palace of Westminster
General view of the Palace of Westminster
Send us a story

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

Boris Johnson said Parliament was “on the brink of wrecking any deal” with Brussels after voting to give a cross-party alliance control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The Prime Minister confirmed he was tabling a motion to call for an early general election.

More to follow

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘lying down’ during key Brexit debate

Breaking