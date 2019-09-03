Boris Johnson to call for early election as MPs vote to take control of Commons agenda

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

Boris Johnson said Parliament was “on the brink of wrecking any deal” with Brussels after voting to give a cross-party alliance control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The Prime Minister confirmed he was tabling a motion to call for an early general election.

More to follow