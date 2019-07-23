Tuesday, July 23rd 2019 Show Links
Boris Johnson to become new Prime Minister

by Callum Main
23/07/2019, 12:05 pm Updated: 23/07/2019, 12:10 pm
Boris Johnson has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party and will become the UK’s next prime minister after defeating Jeremy Hunt.

Boris Johnson won with 92,153 votes compared to Jeremy Hunt’s 46,656.

Boris Johnson said it was an “extraordinary honour and privilege” to be elected Tory leader.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives – we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches.”

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon tweeted: “Trumpism comes to the UK. Johnson will scapegoat and whip up division to protect an economic system rigged for billionaires. The priority now for all progressives is to make him the shortest-serving PM in history, beat his hard-right No Deal plans & get Jeremy Corbyn into No.1

