Bernard Matthews recalls turkey dinosaurs over fears they may contain metal

A major brand has been forced to issue a recall for one of their most popular products over fears they may contain metal.

Bernard Matthews has recalled its nine turkey dinosaur product, with customers urged to return them for a full refund.

According to a Food Standards Agency alert, the recall is because the product may contain “small pieces of metal”.

The recalled product is the 450g pack of Bernard Matthews 9 Turkey Dinosaurs with batch codes L19QGG3, L19QGG4, L19QHG3, L19QHG4 and a best before End of November 2020.

The notice issued by the firm said: “Please be informed that we are initiating a recall on the “Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs” due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal. We apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause you.”