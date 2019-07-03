Baby of murdered pregnant woman dies

The baby of pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who was murdered in Thornton Heath, south London, on Saturday, has died, Scotland Yard said.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was eight months pregnant and found with stab injuries at her address in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath in the early hours of Saturday.

Paramedics managed to deliver her baby son, who her family has named Riley.

But he died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Scotland Yard said.

More to follow