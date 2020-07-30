Argos to stop printing catalogue after almost 50 years

Argos is to stop printing its catalogue after almost 50 years as more people move to online shopping.

The first copy was printed 47 years ago, and Argos has printed two editions every year since 1973.

But the retailer says from now on it will only display and list all its products on its website as it moves to an online-only catalogue.

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos said: “Over the decades the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices.

“Today, popular products include wireless earphones, gaming consoles and lots and lots of LEGO. In 1973, when the catalogue launched it was point-and-shoot cameras and spacehoppers.

“Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits. We’re seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers.

“Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers, both in-store and online.”