Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / UK

Anas Sarwar has ‘positive conversation’ with Labour HQ about Aberdeen Nine

By Daniel O'Donoghue
15/07/2021, 4:00 pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Anas Sarwar has had “positive conversations” with Labour bosses about readmitting an exiled group of Aberdeen councillors to the party.

The so-called “Aberdeen Nine” were suspended from Scottish Labour after entering a coalition with the Conservatives and Independents following the 2017 council elections.

The group had hoped to see their suspension lifted but after more than three years, they remain out in the cold – raising fears over their ability to stand in next year’s council elections.

Mr Sarwar, who was in London to meet with UK Labour Party bosses, told us he had raised the matter and was hopeful of a resolution.

The Scottish Labour leader also said work was underway to transfer party powers relating to complaints back to Edinburgh.

Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “I had conversations with David Evans and the party staff and whilst not discussing specific cases I did talk about the complaints process in the round and the need for us to make much swifter and robust decision making, particularly in view of the council elections coming up next year.”

“I want to get back to a place in Scotland, like we had previously, where complaints regarding Scotland are dealt with in Scotland, with the caveat being in respect to the HRC recommendations.”

Mr Sarwar refuted the suggestion that Scottish Labour was being treated as a branch office on the matter.

He said: “I’m the boss in Scotland, I’m in charge in Scotland and I’m not shy about saying that direct to Keir’s face or Angela Rayner’s face or David Evans’ or indeed to the shadow cabinet or indeed publicly. I’m in charge, I’m the boss.

“We are taking the action necessary to get in a situation where complaints regarding Scotland are dealt with in Scotland.

“In terms of all the branch office tags, I just simply don’t accept it.”