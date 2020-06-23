Analysis: Victory in England Day? Boris Johnson reopens economy and ends press conferences

“Hallelujah!”, Tory former minister Sir Desmond Swayne cheered as Boris Johnson announced restaurants and bars could once again open their doors south of the border.

Ever the Churchill superfan, the prime minister chose to announce the latest easing of lockdown restrictions with somewhat of a Victory in England (VE) Day address.

His Commons speech was littered with war language, we were “defeating” the virus, we would soon “vanquish” this foe, we must be cautious not to give the virus “opportunities to recapture ground”.

Mixed in with the Second World War tribute act was, of course, the usual flourishes and jokes from Johnson.

“Almost as eagerly awaited as a pint will be a hair cut, particularly by me”, he said to laughs from backbenchers.

Outside Westminster, many will struggle to crack a smile – especially on a day when another 171 people died from coronavirus in the UK and another 874 were infected. Oh, and a viable vaccine has still to be found.

Of course, further lifting of restrictions to allow people to stay over with family will be welcomed as many have struggled with prolonged periods away from loved ones, but we’re in no way clear of this crisis.

The prime minister at one point did appear to acknowledge this, telling MPs that “the virus has not gone away”, that “there will be flare ups for which local measures will be needed”.

And he promised to “not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions if required”.

It is difficult to take that reassurance from a prime minister who has been accused of taking the UK into lockdown too late and lifting it too early.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a former adviser to Johnson, said earlier this month that Covid-19 deaths could have been reduced “by at least half” if lockdown started a week earlier, a position shared by Professor John Edmunds, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

And this week former chief scientific adviser Professor Sir David King insisted the UK should not ease lockdown until an effective track and trace system is in place.

With press conferences now cancelled, the daily scrutiny of decisions by press and public has been brought to an end at a very precarious moment.

So, it’s hallelujah for some today – but for how long, who knows.