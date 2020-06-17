Analysis: Boris Johnson goes on the attack as he channels Manchester United at PMQs

‘Attack, attack, attack!’, so Manchester United fans regularly demand of their players at Old Trafford.

Boris Johnson, fresh from his call with Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford, seemed to have adopted the strategy for a difficult tie against Labour this afternoon.

Forensic, researched questions from team captain Keir Starmer were dispensed by Johnson – who ignored the usual format of prime minister’s questions and instead used the session to fire his own barrage across the despatch box.

Starmer attempted to remind the watching punters that Johnson doesn’t read expert reports, that the PM didn’t know what no recourse to public funds meant and that he was unaware of the concerns of Tory councils facing financial strife due to the pandemic.

Unfazed, Johnson – rather than responding directly – repeatedly pressed Starmer to say schools in England were safe for children to return to.

“The unions won’t let him say it, a great ox has stood on his tongue”, Johnson said – to laughs from adoring Tory backbenchers and even Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

After today’s outing, team Starmer will be wanting to rethink tactics if they’re to stop Johnson again running rings around the Labour defence.