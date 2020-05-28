Always darkest before the dawn: Getting the Scottish economy back ‘on top of the world’

The sun may soon be shining but there will be no summer for many of Scotland’s tourism firms in the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they have effectively been plunged into the midst of the Narnia-like nightmare scenario of an 18-month winter season, from which some will never recover.

“We stand to lose everything,” said one owner of self-catering cottages, who does not normally break even during the colder months when visitor numbers are lower.