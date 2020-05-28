Always darkest before the dawn: Getting the Scottish economy back ‘on top of the world’

The sun may soon be shining but there will be no summer for many of Scotland’s tourism firms in the year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, they have effectively been plunged into the midst of the Narnia-like nightmare scenario of an 18-month winter season, from which some will never recover.
“We stand to lose everything,” said one owner of self-catering cottages, who does not normally break even during the colder months when visitor numbers are lower.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe